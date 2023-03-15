NigeriaDecides: INEC completes BVAS reconfiguration in Kogi 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has completed configuration of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) for the conduct of the House of Assembly elections in Kogi for this Saturday.

Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Hale Longpet made the declaration in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the House of Assembly election will hold in Kogi on Saturday.

The as governorship election is to hold in November because Gov Yahaya Bello’s tenure ends on January 27, 2024.

The commissioner said that the commission had gotten all materials needed, aside ballot papers and result sheets which are being expected through the Central Bank on Thursday.

“Just this Monday, we assessed all the materials to see their levels of functionality and some of the BVAS that were either stolen or damaged were replaced.

“Although we have not retrieved any (BVAS) that were stolen, we have successfully replaced them for the purpose and successful conduct of the election.

“By Thursday, we shall go for the distribution of the materials such as the ballot papers and result sheets at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Zonal Headquarters here in Lokoja.

“It’s expected that on Friday evening the Electoral Officers (EOs) in all the LGAs would deploy all the Adhoc staff with the necessary materials to the RAs so that by early morning of Saturday they would be at their various polling units to conduct the election, ” he said

Longpet urged the people of Kogi to come out en-masse to cast their votes without any fear as the security operatives have assured the Commission of their readiness to protect lives and property better than last time.

“They (security agents) have assured us that they have stepped up their security apparatus and strategies to ensure the peaceful conduct of house of Assembly elections in Kogi.”

The REC said that security agencies have promised to redoubled their Surveillance at the flash points or black spots to checkmate activities of political thugs and trouble shooters.

“What we are expecting from the people is for them to just get ready with their PVCs to vote for candidates of their choices and should make sure that their votes count, ” Longpet said.