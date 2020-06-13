Nigeria on Friday recorded another high return from the tests carried out for the Coronavirus Disease on Friday with 627 returning positive.

Before now, the highest single-day infection was 683, which was recorded on Thursday.

This makes Friday’s result the second highest since the pandemic spread to Nigeria in February 2020.

The result, made public on the Twitter handle of the NCDC, showed that Lagos State returned the highest number of confirmed cases with 229 positive, while the Federal Capital Territory had 65 cases, Abia (54), Borno (42), Oyo (35), Rivers (28), Edo (28), Gombe (27), Ogun (21), Plateau (18), Delta (18), Bauchi (10), Kaduna (10), Benue (9), Ondo (8), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (4), Enugu (4), Sokoto (3), Niger (3), Kebbi (3), Yobe (1) and Kano (1).

In all as at Friday night, Nigeria had recorded a total of 15,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,891 discharged and 399 deaths.