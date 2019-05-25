Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says Nigeria needs peace to develop as a people.

Ekweremadu stated this in Gombe on Saturday while inaugurating a 37km road in Deba, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the state witnessed developmental strides because of the peace that prevailed in the area.

Ekweremadu added that such should be the model for other states in the country.

He noted that the greatest thing any governor could give to his people was to ensure that there was peace, adding that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe had done a lot to ensure peace in Gombe.

He said: “Nigeria needs peace to develop as a people because when the people co-exist peacefully, it is easy to develop.

“I was told Gombe state is the most peaceful in the Northeast and I believe it because where there is peace, there is progress and that is why the state is Developing.

“The governor has done a lot to ensure that there is peace and I like to recommend that model for other governors because Nigeria needs peace.

“The model that worked for Gombe can work for any other state and with that we can deal with it (insecurity).”

He commended the good people of the state for their support for the administration of Governor Dankwambo in the last eight years.

Earlier, Dankwambo thanked Senator Ekweremadu for honouring the visit to the state.

Dankwambo stressed that the road would ease the hardship that was hitherto being experienced while boosting the economic activities.