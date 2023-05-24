Nigeria Governors’ Forum gets new Chairman as Tambuwal exits

The Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has emerged as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The Governor emerged by consensus at a closed door meeting of the Governors held in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The Kwara State Governor succeeds the outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who has been acting as the Chairman of the NGF since last year.

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was the substantive Chairman of the NGF until his second term in office as Governor ended last year.

Tambuwal, who was Fayemi’s deputy then, was named as the acting Chairman of the Forum.

The NGF is an umbrella body for all the 36 States Governors in the country.