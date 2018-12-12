Nigeria Golf Federation adopts new constitution to develop sport

Oyinlola, who made this known while briefing the congress of the NGF, said the adoption of the constitution was a sign of new things to come in golf.

The Nigeria Golf Federation has adopted a new constitution to effectively run and develop the sport in the country, the NGF President, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyinlola, who made this known while briefing the congress of the NGF, said the adoption of the constitution was a sign of new things to come in golf.

He said: “NGF congress have decided to adopt the constitution that would guide the operation and execution of its activities to promote golf in Nigeria.

“We had a constitution 14 years ago, but that constitution is no longer in tandem with development of golf in the world.

“We needed to redraft a new constitution that would serve the programmes of the federation to develop golf and with the new constitution, the NGF will be properly organised to carry out its activities.”

Oyinlola said the new constitution would create awareness about golf in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

He said the federation would not condone indiscipline, adding that golf was associated with integrity, which the federation must uphold.

He said adequate sanctions would be meted on all offenders to ensure sanity in the sport.

The new constitution contains guidelines for Nigeria’s golf community came into effect after members of the federation’s congress endorsed it in Abuja.

Oyinlola said the new constitution would address “everything” that concerned the governance of golf in Nigeria, including elections, competitions and a code of conduct for athletes.

Omoshola Williams, a board member of the NGF, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the new constitution would go a long way to develop golf in Nigeria.

She said the constitution would ensure grassroots development of the sport as well as proper guidelines for golf in Nigeria.

Williams said the adoption of the constitution was to make the federation a legal entity, adding that it would also help the federation’s dealings with corporate bodies.

“This new constitution will help to expose Nigeria to the international golf community,” she said.