NSF: Coach appeals to Lagos State to support Ayo players

Ayo is a traditional game played on a carved wooden board, usually played between two persons, and the objects of play being Ayo seeds.

Moses Adeola, the coach of Lagos Ayo team to the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja, has appealed to the state government to support athletes participate in more competitions.

The game is very common in Nigeria and some countries in West and North Africa

Adeola told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that he was glad that his player, Seun Aiyedu, defeated the No.1 seeded athlete to win gold medal in the men’s single event final game.

He said: “I’m very happy that we won our first gold medal in Ayo competition.

“We will definitely win our second gold in the men’s double game.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to support our athletes whenever we have a competition like this.

“In this competition, he really did well by giving us everything we needed.

“We want him to continue and even do more.”

Johnson Adeoye from Oyo State won silver to take the second position for his state.

Adeoye said: “It was a good game.

“I beat him 2-0 in the first break and he beat me 3-2 to end the game.

“Thank God that I beat him earlier.

“I’m happy because my focus to win at least a medal in the competition.”

Rashidi Akanni from Rivers State won the first bronze medal.

Akanni said: “Our target was to win gold and not bronze.

“We work well to win our gold in the men double and female competition.”

NAN reports that the 19th NSF, which started on Thursday, is expected to end on December 16.

