Nigeria better as one nation – Kanu

Eze Maxwell Omeire Kanu, the Grand Patron of Igbo Traditional Rulers in the Diaspora, says Nigeria will be better of economically and politically as one indivisible nation.

Kanu, who is the traditional ruler of Ndiejezie Autonomous Community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described Nigeria as pride of Africa and President Muhammadu Buhari elected to consolidate Nigeria’s unity.

Kanu said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was elected to consolidate Nigeria’s unity to the glory of Africa.

“Every Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion should support the President in the Nigerian project.”

The traditional ruler, who expressed confidence in the capability of the President to re-engineer the country for economic and political stability, called for cooperation of all stakeholders.

Kanu scored President Buhari high in his war against corruption, which he said had yielded positive results.

According to him, the recent sack of former Secretary to the Federal Government and appointment of Boss Mustapha is commendable.

He said: “Boss Mustapha is a man of pedigree and integrity with clean records of performance.’’

The traditional ruler, however, called for total support of Nigerians for a united and corruption-free nation that everybody would be proud of.

Kanu, however, restated his opposition to agitations for secession, saying that restructuring was better.