Niger: We saved Nigeria from threat, why we ignored Tinubu’s first team — Coup leaders

The leaders of the coup in Niger Republic have explained that their removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from office was not just for their country but also Nigeria.

They also spoke on why they did not accord the first team sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the deserved attention.

The initial team sent by President Tinubu, headed by Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, also included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

Confirming the position of the coup leaders was Sheik Baba Lau, who led a team of Islamic Lammas to meet with General Abdourahmane Tchiani for several hours in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

During the meeting, they deliberated on all the issues involving the overthrow of President Bazoum and the demand of the Economic Community of West African State that he should be reinstated.

General Tchiani, who accorded the team warm reception, said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

He, however, said it was painful to the coup leaders that the ECOWAS leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing ultimatum to them to quit office.

He claimed the coup was well intended, stating that they struck to stave off an imminent threat that would have affected not only Niger Republic, but also Nigeria.

He also apologised for not according the initial team sent by President Tinubu the required attention because they were angry about the ECOWAS ultimatum.

While tracing the historical ties between the two nations, he said Niger Republic and Nigeria were not only neighbours, but brothers and sisters who should resolve issues amicably.

Lau, the National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, said the clerics were in Niger on behalf of President Tinubu, who accepted their request to intervene.

He said the team had earlier told President Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, that their position is that the political impasse in Niger be resolved through dialogue.

He therefore told General Tchiani that the visit to Niger was to engage in constructive dialogue to encourage him and other military leaders behind the coup to toe the path of peace instead of war to resolve the crisis.

Speaking with newsmen in Niamey after the meeting, another member of the intervention team and Chief Missioner of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Sheik Ahmad Abdulrahman, said contrary to reports in some sections of the media, the team was well received by General Tchiani and both parties had fruitful discussions.

Abdulrahman said: “We will now go back home and report to President Tinubu what we have discussed and press it on him that war is not an option in resolving the matter.

“We believe that war is an ill wind that will not blow any good and that peaceful resolution should prevail.”

The team comprised scholars from various Islamic sects in the country.

Among them were Sheik Kabiru Gombe, Secretary, Jamatul izalatul bida waikamatul sunnah; Sheik Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, Director Daawah, JIBWIS; Sheik Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi; and Dr. Khalid Aliya, Secretary General, Jammatul Nasril Islam.

Others included Sheik Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Leader, Khadriya Group, Nigeria; Sheik Ahmad Abdurahman; Professor Salisu Sheri, Deputy Secretary-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs; Sheik Nasiru Abdul Muhayuid, Director Admin, JIBWIS, Jos; Professor Mansur Sokoto; and Alhaji Mele Kyari.