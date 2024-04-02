Niger CJ frees one inmate, grants four bail

The Chief Judge of Niger State, Halima Abdulmalik, on Tuesday, freed one inmate and granted four bail from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesperson, Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Capital Territory Command, Adamu Duza.

The statement disclosed that Justice Abdulmalik, who was accompanied by senior magistrates and other principal officials of the Ministry of Justice, “reviewed a total number of 60 cases, ranging from murder, kidnap, armed robbery among others. Four inmates were granted bail, and one was released.”

In her remarks, the Chief Judge noted that custodial centre visits “were statutory to ensure that justice is served.”

She added that she would ensure that judges and courts embrace the non-custodial service measures in the state as well as ensure speedy access to justice.

While thanking the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service for their support in providing security and ensuring adequate coordination of the inmates in the custodial centre during the exercise, Justice Abdulmalik admonished the released inmate to stay-off crime.

On his part, the FCT Controller of Corrections, Francis John, while appreciating the Chief Justice and her team for the timely intervention, urged her to advise magistrates and justices in the state to adopt non-custodial service sentencing in order to reduce the number of inmates coming in to the custodial centre.

He equally charged the released inmate to be of good conduct and ensure that they were gainfully engaged with a choice trade to avoid going back to crime.

The released inmate, Abubakar Umar, appreciated the Chief Justice for finding him worthy to be pardoned.