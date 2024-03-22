Niger Border: 23 soldiers killed, 17 injured in ‘terrorist’ ambush

In a tragic development, twenty-three soldiers were reportedly killed in a “terrorist” ambush in western Niger during an offensive attack near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali.

It was learnt that 17 others were wounded in the fierce ambush.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on Friday by the Defence Ministry.

It was gathered that the soldiers were engaged in a security sweep in Tillaberi, in the three borders area, on Tuesday and Wednesday and were allegedly killed during a “complex ambush” late Thursday.

However, the statement added that “about 30 terrorists had been neutralised”.

According to the Ministry, the army raids were “designed to reassure local people” who were being targeted by armed groups engaged in “murders, extortion and cattle rustling”.

The statement further disclosed that more than 100 “terrorists” had attacked an army unit between Teguey and Bankilare using “home-made bombs and suicide vehicles”.