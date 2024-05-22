NFVCB boss moves to classify content

The Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Shuaib Husseini, has listed the entrenchment of the internationally acceptable content classification as part of his priorities.

Husseini, who had been meeting with industry practitioners, said film classification was an important part of the industry.

The digital classification, according to him, will allow content creators to submit their content for classification from the comfort of their rooms, pay, track and get their certificates online.

The migration, which would begin from June 2024 when the board turns 30, would enable the agency to give the appropriate grading and shorten feedback times.

However, it will be freely accessible to the public for the first two weeks.

Husseini said: “In our new regime of classification, we are going to classify skits, short content, and films because the board is set up by law to classify any video content, anything that is a motion picture produced in Nigeria or imported into the country.”

He further added that aside from increased revenue generation to the government with the new model that encourages filmmakers and content creators to submit their works for rating, their increased participation will drive growth through investments.