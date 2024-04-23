NFF to inaugurate sub-committees on Wednesday

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, will on Wednesday inaugurate five of the Federation’s sub-committees.

The committees are Organizing Committee, Media Committee, Youth Football Committee, Players’ Status Committee and Protocol and Ceremonial Committee.



The inauguration will take place at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja by noon.



The NFF 1st Vice President, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, is Chairman of the Organizing Committee, which also has NFF 2nd Vice President, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, as Vice Chairman.

Members are Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha, Calistus Ebare, Hon. Godfrey Gaiya, Dilichukwu Onyedinma and Abba Mouktar Mohammed.

Also Read:

The Media Committee is headed by Aisha Falode, with another member of the NFF Executive Committee, George Aluo, as Vice Chairman.

Members are Godwin Enakhena, Alhaji Shu’aibu Mungadi, Frank Ilaboya, Lirwanu Malikawa Idris and Gabriel Aborowa.



Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi is Chairman of the Youth Football Committee, with Silas Agara as the Vice Chairman.

Members are Victor Okechukwu Apago, Hon. Dele Ologun, Aku Thompson Oladimeji, Senator Moses Cleopas and Hon. Bala Usman Chamo.



The Players’ Status Committee is headed by Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, with Timothy Heman Magaji as Vice Chairman.

Patrick Pascal (MON), Chikelu Iloenyosi, Mallam Audu Sabo, Austin Popo and Jude Anyadufu are members.



Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen is Chairman of Protocol and Ceremonial Committee.

Alhaji Majekodunmi is Vice Chairman, with Mallam Bakura Abubakar, Obioma Onyeaghala, Habibu Abdu Fagge, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim Pate and Mojeed Adegbindin as members.