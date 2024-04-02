Newsmart Online Publisher releases father’s burial plans

The remains of Elder Moses Ndukanma Ehiri, who passed on recently, would be interred in his hometown, Umuchienwanyi in Amato community of Alike, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, on April 19.

The late community leader and father of Newsmart Online Publisher, Rose Moses, died at the age of 93.

Elder Ehiri was highly respected for his numerous selfless contributions to humanity, his peaceful and accommodating disposition.

According to the funeral arrangements announced by the family, there will be a wake in his honour at his compound in Umuchienwanyi, Amato-Alike, Ikenanzizi, Obowo LGA, Imo State on April 18.

On April 19, his body will leave Our Lady of Mercy Mortuary, Umulogho, Obowo for his home town for lying in state at his compound.

This would be followed by a funeral mass at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Amato-Alike, Ikenanzizi, Obowo LGA, Imo State, while interment follows immediately at his compound.

The family will hold a thanksgiving service at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Amato-Alike, Ikenanzizi, Obowo LGA, Imo State on April 21.

Sharing the heartbreaking news of the passing of her beloved father earlier, Moses, former Editor of Saturday Champion and also Editor, Daily Times Nigeria, had said her late father leaves behind a legacy of love and service, and a cherished memory for his children and grandchildren.

His passing early on February 12, 2024, she added, is a profound loss for his family, friends and the entire community that will gather on April 19 to bid him a final farewell.