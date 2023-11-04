Newly-promoted Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem decorated with new rank

Bisi Kazeem, the erstwhile Assistant Corps Marshal, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, has been decorated with his new rank by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu.

The decoration was held at the national headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal was assisted by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream Sector, Distinguish Senator Ipinsagba and the wife of the celebrant, Alhaja Ajoke Bisi Kazeem.

Kazeem is now the Deputy Corps Marshal representing the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

Other prominent dignitaries that attended the event were the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FRSC, Honourable Derin Adesida; Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable Bamidele Salam; and the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Pensions, Honourable Laide Muhammed.

Others are the former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly; former Commissioner for Works and Board Member, Code of Conduct Bureau, Rt Honourable Wale Abdulsalam; Legal Adviser and Secretary, Central Bank of Nigeria, Kofo Abdusalam; as well as the immediate past Chairman of Akoko North East Local Government Council, Ikare, Prince Lekan Bada amongst others.

Speaking before the decoration, the Corps Marshal re-emphasised the height of transparency that heralded the exercise and charged the newly appointed officer to rededicate himself to service to the nation.

While giving words of appreciation at the end of the decoration, Kazeem expressed his deepest gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Corps Marshal and the entire management team for the honour to serve in a higher position.