Newly appointed AIG assumes office at FCID Annex Lagos, urges public cooperation.

AIG Romokere Godgift Ibani has assumed office as the 51st Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex Lagos.

A seasoned law enforcement professional with a distinguished career, AIG Romokere Godgift Ibani brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Born on the 29th of July, 1964, in Antabang Kingdom, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, AIG Ibani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), Bachelor of Law with honors. His career spans various critical assignments, including a recent tenure as Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State.

A devout Christian and happily married family man, AIG Ibani is dedicated to upholding justice and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen. His leadership at the Force CID Annex Lagos promises to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service delivery.

In assuming his current posting, AIG Ibani emphasizes the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public. He urges all citizens to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities and reaffirms his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all Nigerians.

For further inquiries or assistance, please contact the Force CID Annex Lagos Public Relations Office at 07069875833 or X-FCID_ANNEX.