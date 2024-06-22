Suspected thief electrocuted in Benue

The Benue State Police Command said a suspected vandal, Inalegwu Elias, was electrocuted when he attempted to vandalise a Jos Electricity Distribution Company transformer in Otukpo.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi.

Anene said the victim was found hanging on the double transformer poles dead on Saturday morning.

Eye witnesses told NAN that the lifeless body of Inalegwu was seen dangling at the transformer located at the JAMB office Otukpo.

They said the incident took place around 4:00 am on Saturday when public power was restored.

The victim, who was said to be a known cable vandal had succeeded half way after cutting away several cables with the knife and plier in his possession before JED suddenly restored power.

Also, Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, JED, said the incident was reported to the Police.

“Yes, it happened yesterday night and he got electrocuted. It was a transformer belonging to the computer based centre for JAMB.

“So, I can confirm that the electrocution is true. It was an obvious attempt to vandalize the transformer. We have a high spate of transformer vandalism in Otukpo town here.

“The truth is that the transformer is properly safeguarded, it’s a pole mounted transformer.

”So, for someone to climb, it beats my imagination. That tells you it was deliberate, a clear case of vandalism.

”I’m sure he went with a very terrible motive and unfortunately, he has paid with his life,” he said.