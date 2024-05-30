New FRSC Corps Marshal redeploys five senior officers

Shehu Mohammed, the newly appointed Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has approved the redeployment of five senior officers.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, a Corps Commander and Corps Public Education Officer, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said that the redeployment was in line with his policy thrust targeted at strategic repositioning of the Corps for optimal performance and ease of doing business.

Mohammed named them in the category of three Assistant Corps Marshals, One Corps Commander and One Deputy Corps Commander.

He directed them to report to their new duty posts with immediate effect.

The statement said: “The affected Officers are Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, the erstwhile Public Education Officer is now redeployed to head the Administration and Human Resources Department, headquarters Abuja.

“Assistant Corps Marshal, Chidi Nkwonta, former Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College Udi, Enugu State takes over duty as the Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal.

“Nkwonta is taking over from Assistant Corps Marshal, Hafeez Muhammed, who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer Zone 7.”

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of Corps Commander Ogungbemide as the new Public Education Officer.

Before his redeployment, the new spokesperson was in charge of Command Administration and Strategy in the Operations Department at the Headquarters.

Mohammed also appointed Deputy Corps Commander Wasiu Adenekan as the Technical Advisor to the Corps Marshal and head of the Corps Information Technology Office respectively.

He charged them to remain steadfast in their commitment, dedication to duties, and to share in the FRSC’s vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mohammed, while reading out his policy thrust on Wednesday, said that his administration was committed to playing a critical role.

Mohammed also said that it was towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for safer roads, hence the strategic redeployment.