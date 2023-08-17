New CAN executives inaugurated in Ebonyi, charged against unfounded criticisms

The Christian Association of Nigeria has been urged to avoid unfounded criticisms against the nation’s leaders so as not to destabilise the polity.

The charge was given by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, during the inauguration of the newly elected Executives of CAN, Ebonyi State Chapter.

The event was held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, observed that in as much as criticisms are necessary for the growth of any administration, it should be done maturely.

He beckoned on CAN and indeed all Christians to pray for their leaders in order to derive good leadership from them.

Nwifuru said: “Let us pray for our leaders; let us give them good directions.

The time is gone for negative criticisms.

“Although criticisms are part of our growth, if you must criticise, do that maturely with good and objective points.

“The leaders need your prayers to grow; we need your prayers to serve you better.”

While congratulating the new CAN executives, the Governor urged them to see their inauguration as a call to serve God and humanity, not for merchandise.

He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the Church, and to take the message of good moral behaviours to their various denominations as a means of curbing social vices ravaging the nation at the present time.

The Governor added: “I want to congratulate all those that have been inaugurated today.

“And remember, this is not a call for business, it is not a call for money-making, but a call to serve God and humanity.

“Also we want you to help us as ambassadors of Christ, in your various denominations to preach and talk to our people against all these social vices, letting them know that there is nothing as rewarding as exhibiting good characters.”

The new CAN Chairman, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, in his inaugural address, appealed to all Church leaders to endeavour to speak with one voice on crucial matters affecting the life of the Church in Ebonyi State and the Nigeria nation in general.

He pledged to run an open door administration devoid of all forms of exclusion and segregation, adding that his leadership would strive to sustain and build upon the legacies of his predecessor, including the reviving and rejigging of the School Evangelism Program of CAN in the State.

Nwokolo added: “We thank all of you for the confidence you have in us by electing us to the various positions.

“We assure you that we will do.our best relying on God’s grace to ensure that this body continues to perform its statutory functions in the face of contemporary challenges in our country.

“Therefore, the school evangelism becomes paramount to curbing the prevalent rate of high moral decadence in our society.

“The CAN will embark on a campaign of good and Godly parenting, positive influence and having moral and spiritual anchor for our children in the hand of Almighty God.”

In a brief homily, the Abakaliki Synod Moderator of the Presbyterian church of Nigeria, Archbishop Chidi Igwe, admonished Christians to rise up, follow and support those whom God has chosen to lead them.

He charged the inaugurated executive members to always pray for their leader and not run him down, adding that prayers and unity of purpose were the keys to success.

Other officials inaugurated with the Chairman included Rev. Joseph Nwibo as Vice Chairman, Rev Fr. Joseph Origbo as Secretary, Pastor Obed Elom and Senior Pastor Solomon Eriugo as Assistant Secretary and treasurer respectively, among others.

The inauguration was performed by the CAN National Secretary Pastor Samson Fatotun who represented the CAN national President, Most Revd. Daniel Okoh.