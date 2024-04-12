NEMA confirms recovery of male body from in lagoon + Photo

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the recovery of the body of a male passenger that drowned having fallen into the lagoon from the bus that crashed on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Farinloye said the Marine Police recovered the body close to the scene of the accident.

He, however, said search and rescue was still ongoing to recover the body of the female passenger.

NAN reports that two passengers were thrown out of a commercial vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday when the bus somersaulted and hit the rails of the bridge.

Emergency responders have been searching for the bodies of the two passengers, a male and a female, that were thrown into the lagoon as a result of the impact.