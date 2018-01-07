NEMA begins evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians from Libya

In a massive evacuation operation to return 5,037 stranded Nigerians from Libya, the Federal Government has deployed a jumbo jet for the exercise.

The jumbo jet arrived Tripoli Airport in Libya at the weekend with officials of the National Emergency Management Agency for the airlift of the immigrants who would be flown to Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

A reception centre has been established in Port Harcourt where the returnees on their arrival would be formally received and profiled before being transported to their various states.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, is leading the delegation, while NEMA is coordinating the operation.

Others involved in the evacuation operation include the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Nigerian Immigration Service, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Commission for Refugees and security agencies.