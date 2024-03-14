Ndume to FG: Withdraw orderlies of Senators, Reps

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has called for the withdrawal of police orderlies attached to Senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

Ndume made the demand in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

He said: “I support that they should take away all their police.

“One senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody.

“Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children.

“I am against that.”

Ndume said Nigeria, with about 300,000 policemen, does not have enough to police the country, hence orderlies of Very Important Personalities should be withdrawn to protect the people.

“Let’s have like two million police, 500,000 soldiers,” he added.

However, the representative of Borno South Senatorial District said he won’t vote for state police if it comes up in the constitution amendment process.

He said this was because it would be abused by state governors.