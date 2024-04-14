NDLEA: We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday that it was not recruiting and cautioned members of the public against being duped,

Femi Babafemi, its Director, Media and Advocacy, said in Abuja that the agency was aware of a publication announcing that it was recruiting.

He said, “While we are taking necessary measures to unravel the people behind the publication, members of the public are advised to avoid being scammed.

Also Read:

“The agency will like to emphasise that no recruitment is currently taking place.

“In due time, any information about recruitment will be shared on our website and our official social media platforms alone.”