NDLEA seizes 235.89kg illicit drugs in Oyo State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Oyo State Command says it has seized 235.89kg of illicit drugs in the state between January and March.

The Command’s spokesperson, Mutiat Okuwobi, quoted the State Commander, Abdullah Saeed, as having said this.

In a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Saeed said the seized illicit drugs were cannabis sativa and other narcotic and psychotropic substances.

He said the NDLEA in the state also arrested 56 people over alleged drug-related offences.

The Commander said 49 of the suspects were males, while seven of them were females.

He added: “They are aged between 16 and 60 years.

“They were arrested for dealing in ilicit drugs such as cannabis sativa, tramadol, diazepam.

“Some of them dealt in rohypnol, colorado, codeine and other psychotropic substances.”

Saeed said 18 people had been convicted, while seven others were rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society during the period.

“We carried out sensitisation programmes in 49 locations across the state campaigning against drug abuse,” he said.

The Commander then urged the public to be vigilant and support the agency with reliable information that would enable it to tackle drugs abuse.