NDLEA in massive arrest, seizure of suspects, illicit drugs + Video

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has hauled in suspects in connection with dealing in illicit drugs and also made massive seizures.

This was revealed in an update by the anti-narcotics agency on the successes recorded across the country.

The update, which covered the last one week, was made available by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, NDLEA operatives on April 20, 2024 in Adamawa State intercepted a Peugeot car driven by Dahiru Mohammed at Girei on his way to Mubi with 1,250,000 pills of opioids weighing 450kg.

The operatives had earlier intercepted along Ngurore-Yola Road a J5 bus marked: AAA790XV, loaded with motor spare parts from Onitsha, Anambra State, with consignments of Codeine Syrup and Tramadol concealed in-between the motor parts.

A follow up operation led to the arrest of the recipient, Jairus Nwanchor, at Jambutu Motor Park.

Three suspects: Beriakuma Vivian Chinedu, 40; Okpor Isaac, 68; and Daniel Onyeachom, 42, were on April 20 arrested at Amarata,Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in connection with the seizure of 69 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 36kg and concealed in a false compartment of a Toyota Picnic car marked MUS 711 DH they were travelling in.

This was even as operatives in Imo State on April 18, 2024 arrested Kingsley Omeje, 41, at Amajeke, Owerri while he was taking delivery of 49 bottles of codeine syrup he ordered.

In Ondo State, NDLEA operatives raided the Oloro camp, Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area, where they arrested Linus Odogwu, 50, and destroyed a total of 25,000 kilograms of cannabis on 10 hectares of farmland, while they recovered 89.5kg of same substance.

Three other suspects: David Obungete Ekepenyoung, 22; Oluwaseun Folorunso, 23; and Rabiu Musa, 32, were nabbed in other parts of the state in connection to different seizures totaling 77kg.

In the same vein, Commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse advocacy lectures.

These included WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of St. Dominic High School, Makurdi, Benue State; students and staff of Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa State; traders at timber market, Umuokpo, Awka, Anambra State; and advocacy visit to Methodist Church (Bishop’s Court), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

