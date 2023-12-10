NDDC celebrates with Akpabio at 61

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has received a heartfelt birthday message from the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

This is for his commitment to the advancement and development of Nigeria, specifically Niger Delta.

The message expressed deep admiration and appreciation for the Senate president’s dedicated leadership and vision, which have been pivotal in driving positive change and transformation within the region.

Dr. Ogbuku conveyed warm birthday wishes on behalf of the NDDC, acknowledging the significant impact of Akpabio’s leadership in advocating for inclusive development, empowerment and the general welfare of the people within the Niger Delta region.

The message highlighted the Senate president’s progressive policies and initiatives, emphasising their positive and far-reaching effect on numerous individuals and communities in the area.

The Managing Director’s message also lauded Akpabio’s exemplary strides in the service of the nation, citing his vision and commitment to the socio-economic growth, environmental sustainability, and overall prosperity of the Niger Delta region as a source of inspiration for all stakeholders.

Furthermore, it expressed the profound gratitude of the Niger Delta Development Commission for his tireless efforts in advancing the collective aspirations of the region’s residents.

Dr. Ogbuku and the NDDC reaffirmed their dedication to the noble cause of advancing the development of the Niger Delta under Akpabio’s transformative leadership.

The message concluded with warm wishes for joy, good health, and the love of family and friends on the occasion of Akpabio’s birthday, expressing hopes for even more opportunities for him to make a positive impact and further advance the cause of prosperity and progress in Nigeria in the coming year.

In response to the heartfelt birthday message, Senator Akpabio expressed his deep appreciation for the warm wishes conveyed by Ogbuku and the NDDC.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development within the Niger Delta region and reiterated his unwavering commitment to the advancement of the area’s socio-economic well-being.

He acknowledged the significant role of the NDDC in fostering positive change and development initiatives within the region.

Also Read:

He also reiterated his determination to continue advocating for policies and programs geared towards empowering the people and promoting the overall progress of the Niger Delta.

Amidst the birthday celebrations, the Senate president thanked all well-wishers for their continued support and expressed his optimism for the future, highlighting the potential for sustained growth and prosperity within the Niger Delta as a result of collective efforts and unwavering dedication to the region’s development.