NDA application for 75th regular course is on – Registrar

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says application into the academy for 75th Regular Course (RC) is still on.

The Academic Registrar of the Academy, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Tukur, made the announcement in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“This is to inform the general public that application into the 75th regular course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is still on.

Tukur said admission into the NDA is open to both male and female Nigerians.

“All interested candidates are to log on to the NDA application portal: www.ndaapplications.net to purchase access code for the sum of N3,500 only.

He noted that applicants for admission into the NDA must also apply to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“Candidates do not need to select NDA as their first choice institution.

“Such applicants are expected to sit for the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtain a minimum score of 180 for Arts & Social Sciences, Sciences and management courses,” the Registrar said, adding that those applying for engineering courses must score a minimum of 210 to qualify.

He added that applications will close on March 15, 2023, while the NDA screening test will be conducted at various centres across the nation on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He said candidates are expected to print the screening test Admission Card from the portal and participate in the NDA screening test at the centre of their choice.

“All other information concerning degree course eligibility and screening test centres can also be obtained on the NDA website or application portal.

“For further enquiries, visit NDA Official website on www.nda.edu.ng or NDA portal www.ndaaplications.net,” he said, saying “You can also email us on [email protected], “Tukur said.