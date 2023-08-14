NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged airlines and other service providers in the subsector to comply with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 on insurance cover.

NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that the directive was contained in an all operators letter, referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369 of Aug. 11, 2023.

Nuhu said the letter, personally signed by him, was addressed to all airlines and allied aviation service providers.

According to him, the need for compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. CARs 2022 on 10th July, 2023 which makes it mandatory for all airlines to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations.

“Specifically, Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations provides, amongst others, that all airlines and other allied aviation service providers must not operate without adequate and valid insurance cover; submitting to the authority copies of valid insurance certificates.

“They must also provide evidence of payment of premium and other policy documents of insurance cover of not less than three months as specified in IS: 18.14.1.1.

“Having an insurance document which must be adequate and renewed before the expiration of the current policy and be submitted to the NCAA as soon as it is renewed,“ Nuhu stated in the statement.

He said non-adherence to the regulation would attract immediate sanctions, including the grounding of the specific aircraft, and taking enforcement action against any airline or service provider that defaulted.