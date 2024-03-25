NBA congratulates Awomolo on emergence as Chairman, Body of Benchers

The Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja branch (Unity Bar), has congratulated a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, on his emergence as the 52nd Chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Chairman of the branch, Afam Okeke, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that NBA was elated with the emergence of Awomolo as the chairman of body of benchers.

“We are not surprised at his emergence, considering his selfless service to the legal profession and humanity.

“He was Chairman of NBA, Ilorin branch in 1990 and Chairman of Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the 44 NBA branches in 1996 (the Committee that revived the NBA after the 1992 Port Harcourt crisis),” he said.

Okeke extolled Awomolo’s virtues, describing him as an epitome of perseverance and worthy ambassador of the branch.

“He is an elder and true leader, just as he is also a role model and mentor to so many legal practitioners.

“We celebrate him today, as always, and wish him a very successful tenure as the 52nd chairman of the prestigious body of benchers,” he said.