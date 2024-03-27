Navy arrests suspected oil thief enroute Cameroon with 15,500 litres of petrol

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State has arrested a suspected oil thief enroute Cameroon with 15,500 litres of suspected Premium Motor Spirit.

The Commanding Officer, Captain Uche Aneke, disclosed this at Ibaka when he handed over the suspect and product.

He handed them over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Aneke said that the suspect was arrested with the exhibit at about 2am on Friday.

He said the navy received an intelligence report that a boat was conveying suspected smuggled products through FOB Ibaka operational area and heading towards Cameroon.

He added: “We intercepted the boat and discovered that it was laden with 15,500 litres of products suspected PMS concealed under a tarpaulin.

“We also found a suspected smuggler onboard who was arrested immediately.”

The Commanding Officer warned against smuggling of illegal consignments in or out of the country, saying the navy was committed to tackling such activities.

Aneke said: “We are committed towards detecting every criminal move around our operational area using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

“Criminals are warned, Nigeria’s water and coastal areas are not for illegal activities.”

Receiving the exhibit, Etefia Koko-Ette, Head, Anti-Vandal Unit of the Akwa Ibom State NSCDC Command, said further investigation would be conducted on the matter.