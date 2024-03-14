Natures Gentle Touch advocates total wellness for all-round development of women

Nigerian Women have been charged to prioritise their health and well-being for all-round development, to enable them to be equipped and contribute positively to society.

Chijioke Anaele, Chief Executive Officer of Natures Gentle Touch, gave this charge on Friday at a conference.

The conference was organised by the Association of Women N Media in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Themed: “Building a 21st-century woman in every ramification,” the event was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Represented at the event by Joy Ebu, Human Resources/Administration Manager, Anaele noted that building a 21st-century woman in every ramification can be challenging and demanding, but achievable, adding that it is essential to take care of their wellness to succeed in every area.

He said: “It is possible for women to have it all, to enjoy a thriving professional life while keeping a sound mind, relationships, personal aspirations and general well-being.

“Take time for yourself, practice self-care, and build a support system to help you navigate the journey of being a 21st-century woman.

“By prioritising your wellness, you can succeed in your career, at home, in society, and in your personal life.

“It is also important to remember that it’s not a one-time thing but a continuous effort.

“Make sure to check in on yourself regularly and adjust your self-care routine accordingly.”

Anaele further reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to partnering with them in empowerment and care as they inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion for a better world.

Highlights at the conference included the cutting of cake, hair analysis by Natures Gentle Touch, and other fun activities.

Natures Gentle Touch, a leader in cosmetics, skin, hair and personal care in Africa, also prides itself as a company that empowers Africans through hair care solutions and knowledge to reflect their unique sense of style.