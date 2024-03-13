NASENI former Executive Vice Chairman loses mother

A former Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Dr. Bashir Gwandu has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Gwandu.

This was confirmed by the former Executive Commissioner and acting EVC, Nigerian Communications Commission.

Gwandu said his mother passed away during a brief illness on Tuesday afternoon in Kebbi State.

“I have just received the news of the passing of my mother and I pray that Allah will forgive her and grant her Al-Jannah Firdauss,” he said.

Hajiya Gwandu died at a hospital in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Among her children were the Technical Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum, Engr. Umar Gwandu; and Project Manager at Kebbi Health Project, Dr. Jibril Gwandu.

She is survived by many other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sources within the Gwandu’s family said prayer (Janaiza) for their late matriarch would hold this morning by 10am at the Emir’s palace in Birnin Kebbi and interment follows immediately at the cemetery.