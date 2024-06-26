Nasarawa varsity ASUU laments non-payment of N600m allowance, threatens strike action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) Branch has called on the State Government to commence payment of over N600,000,000 Earned Academic Allowance owed lecturers of the institution to avert imminent breakdown of industrial harmony.

ASUU Chairman, NSUK branch, Professor Samuel Alu made the call during a peaceful protest in Keffi, Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

It was gathered that Academic and official activities were temporarily disrupted at the Nasarawa State University Keffi following a peaceful protest by the lecturers of the institution calling on the the federal and state governments to commence the implementation of agreements reached with the union in 2019.

The lecturers who came out in large numbers converged on the university’s assembly hall and marched to the main gate displaying placards with comments such as “Save the Ivory Towers from Total Collapse,” “We Say No to Enslavement, Education is a right that Must be protected” and “Revitalization is Key to the Survival of the Nigerian Universities”.

Addressing journalists, Professor Samuel Alu explained that public universities across the country had continued to suffer infrastructure and manpower deficits due to inadequate attention.

He called on the federal and state governments to address their demands including the release of funds for the revitalisation of the public universities, payment of Earned Academic Allowance and indiscriminate proliferation of universities across the country.

The chairman stressed the need for Governor Abdullahi Sule to tow the path of Kwara, Ekiti and Osun State governments and commence payment of the federal government’s 35000 Naira wage award to lecturers of the university to provide relief to staff from the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The union threatened to embark on an indefinite industrial action if the state government fails to do the needful within the stipulated time.