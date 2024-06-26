FCTA set plans to relocate traders, others from Apo mechanic village

The Abuja Municipal Management Council, AMMC, has said the Apo Mechanic Village crisis, after 15 years of conflict, has finally been resolved.

Felix Obuah, the Coordinator, AMMC, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, added that the council in joint efforts with Federal Capital Territory Administration, would commence relocation of mechanics and traders operating on road corridors and buffer zones to Wassa.

In a meeting with 17 recognised unions and 16 others, Obuah announced to the mechanics and traders in the affected areas that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved land in the Wassa community of Abuja for all the affected people to be relocated there.

It was learnt that Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja has been plagued by several issues, including the threat of demolition and relocation by the FCT administration, overcrowding affecting over 1,000 traders, environmental concerns leading to orders to vacate the area, the need for traders and mechanics to provide their NIN to prevent double registration, and conflicts between over 50 unions, which have now been consolidated into four.

Obuah said, “This issue of Apo Mechanics and traders has lasted for over 15 years. I am just three months old in this office and we have settled the issue. Today they are happy, they are smiling and we are smiling.”

“We’ve decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, buffer zone and the right of way to Wassa any moment from now and they are all happy. As I speak, the minister has approved, and even the task force to effect the movement is being set up,” he added.

Obuah emphasised that the enumeration process will be thorough, requiring traders and mechanics to provide their NIN to prevent double registration.

He also clarified that allocations will be made to individuals, not unions, but union cooperation is necessary to facilitate the process.

The relocation is expected to occur within the next month, according to Obuah, the new location in the Wassa community will be a permanent solution.