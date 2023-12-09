Nasarawa University student commits suicide

A 100 Level female student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Redemption Sarah, Maikeffi, has reportedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, Vanguard News is reporting.

According to Vanguard News, Maikeffi is 21 years old, who was the fourth and last born of the family.

According to the highly credible news medium, the undergraduate of Microbiology was said to have killed herself due to deep emotions and depression.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday evening at an off-campus lodge near the Family and Friends Hotel area, opposite Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Her male friend who posted her death on Facebook, confirmed the ugly incident to a Vanguard News Correspondent on the telephone.

He said: “We spoke with her Thursday evening and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death.”

A relative of the deceased also posted on Facebook that she would be buried on Saturday (today) in Akwanga, her country home.