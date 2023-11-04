Napoli reveal Osimhen return date

Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia on Friday provided an update on the fitness of star frontman Victor Osimhen.

Nigerian international Osimhen has not featured in any of Napoli’s last three fixtures across all competitions.

This followed the hamstring injury picked up whilst on international duty with the Super Eagles last month.

The expectation was that the striker would be out for about a month.

The Partenopei, to their credit, have notched two wins and a draw across this stretch, including, most recently, a potentially crucial comeback point at home to AC Milan.

Nevertheless, all associated with Garcia’s troops were no doubt desperate for some positive news regarding the wellbeing of the club’s talismanic goalscorer.

And, on Friday, precisely that has been forthcoming.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s Serie A showdown with Salernitana on Saturday, Napoli boss Garcia was asked for the latest on Osimhen’s recovery.

And though the 24-year-old will not be available for selection at the Stadio Arechi, Garcia confirmed that he expects to have Osimhen at his disposal in short order: “The doctors manage and guarantee me that he is following the programme.

“He will be with us next week.”