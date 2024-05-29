NANS vows to secure justice on Oyo varsity student incident

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Oyo Axis, has assured that Alex Timileyin, a student of Ajayi Crowther University, reportedly tortured to death due to a phone theft allegation, will get justice.

This was disclosed by the NANS Oyo Chairman, Ridwan Adegoke, during a telephone interview with Punch correspondent on Wednesday.

It was gathered that Timileyin was clubbed to death by his colleagues on Saturday over an accusation that he stole a mobile phone. He was beaten after the lost item was allegedly found in his possession, and it was said that his attackers had allegedly had his (the deceased) hair forcibly shaved.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed the incident, stating that Timileyin was beaten from “6 p.m. (Friday) until he died at about 10 a.m. (Saturday).”

The management also released a statement that the culprits, now expelled, have been handed over to the police for investigation.

Adegoke said the students’ body was monitoring the justice process, as he assured that they have not been given a reason to doubt, as he was abreast of the management and police efforts in making sure the law takes its place.

He said, “I have been working with the state police command, and I can confidently say that they are on their toes. You are hearing directly from me; I am active and interested in seeking justice because the deceased was a fellow student whom I am representing, so I cannot compromise.

“I was at the ACU campus yesterday and met with the management team, and I also visited the police station where the perpetrators are detained. When they were handed over to the state criminal investigation department, I had to call the police to confirm if they had arrived there, so that is how we have been monitoring the progress of the case.

“The school as well is proactively involved in this case; I gathered that they involved DSS in apprehending the alleged student on the run, and it was said that his parents have been contacted and instructed to provide him. It was even the school that hand-picked 18 suspects and handed them over to the police for interrogation.

“We are acting as watchdogs, and the concerned authorities (university and police) have not given us a reason to doubt; when we observe lapses, manipulation, or foul play, we will blow the whistle.”

Adegoke stated further that the incident has prompted a broader discussion on the need for the management to strengthen campus security in order to prevent future occurrences.

“We have met with the school, briefed them of our agitation, stance, and also made our request known. The primary interest is how we can barricade future occurrences, as we have told them to improve their school security,” Adegoke said.