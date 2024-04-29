Najomo inaugurates NCAA’s project monitoring, evaluation committee

The Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority , Captain Chris Ona Najomo, has inaugurated NCAA Project Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

The ceremony took place on Monday, April 29, 2024 at the authority’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

In his address, Najomo stated that the reconstitution of the committee was expedient, especially after the creation of the Directorate of Special Duties and the establishment of a Project Monitoring and Contract Evaluation Unit within the Directorate.

He noted that project monitoring does not only entail planning and execution but also diligent supervision and continuous monitoring and evaluation towards achieving specific goals.

According to the acting DG, the 10-man committee was first constituted in 2021 and its reconstitution demonstrates NCAA management’s collective dedication to transparency, accountability, and value for resources.

He reiterated that the project monitoring and contract evaluation team is not responsible for contract award or negotiation, but purely to monitor compliance and ensure that management’s standard and specifications are met.

He, therefore, tasked them to be the lens through which projects in NCAA will be viewed to ensure strict compliance with the Authority’s Service Level Agreements, compliance with extant laws and regulations, identify potential risks and liabilities, ensure value for money, as well as proffer recommendations to guide management’s decision-making in project delivery.

While admitting that the task ahead of the committee is enormous, considering their primary assignments in the NCAA, he urged members of the committee to see themselves as agents of change in line with his (Najomo’s) NCAA Project 2024 and beyond, assuring members of his support in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The committee, which is chaired by the Director of Special Duties, Horatius Egua, has members drawn from Directorates/Departments of Finance, Legal Services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Procurement and Human Resources and Administration.