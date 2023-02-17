Naira scarcity: CP inspects affected spots as riots rock Lagos, Ogun, Rivers

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has visited some spots affected in the State early Friday by anti new monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and Federal Government FG.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

He disclosed that the new CP was at Mile 12 to have an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Hundeyin said: “Other parts of Lagos State were equally visited.”

Owohunwa, during the visits, had threatened, “Troublemakers will surely be dealt with while law abiding citizens will be protected.”

Riots erupted in different parts of Lagos and Ogun states early Friday morning due to the ongoing hardship visited on Nigerians by the scarcity of naira notes.

Areas in Lagos State where violence erupted are: Ikorodu, Igando, Mile 12, Ojota, and Ketu. In Ogun State, it erupted at Magboro, Ibafo and Sango.

At Igando area of Lagos State, passengers were dragged out of commercial buses and tricycles by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), who said they were protesting against the cash crunch.

Hundreds of passengers were sighted atvbus stops, waiting for commercial buses that did not come. Others, after being tired of waiting, started trekking.

Hundeyin, while confirming the violence said that normalcy has been restored.

His words: “It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation. Free movement of vehicles and people fully restored. Our officers and men are still on ground to prevent any breakdown of law and order. If you see something, say something. Police teams deployed. Situation monitoring ongoing”.

An eyewitness, in a voice note, said: “ Protest at Fagbems Fuel Station, Kara area of Ogun State. The protesters are young men and they are not up to 100, but they have caused serious gridlock from Fagbems, going out of Lagos State.

There is presence of Nigerian Army, asking them to leave the road, but the protesters have refused to obey.”