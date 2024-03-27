Naira on steady recovery, gains further by 1.8% against dollar

The Naira experienced a further appreciation at the official market, trading at N1,382.95 to a dollar on Tuesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira strengthened by N25.09 or 1.78 percent.

This is when compared to the previous day’s rate of N1,408 against the dollar.

However, the total turnover increased to $245.58 million on Tuesday up from $222.15 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ window, the Naira traded between N1,486 and N1,300 against the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier on Tuesday at its 294th Monetary Policy Committee raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 200 basis points from 22.75 percent to 24.75 percent.

CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso said that was meant to tackle the nation’s rising inflation.