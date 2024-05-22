Trending
Naira abuse: EFCC arrests woman in Gombe

EFCC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a young woman, Janty Emmanuel, for allegedly abusing the Naira.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyewale said that the woman was arrested on Monday following intelligence that spotted her spraying Naira notes at a social event.

He said: “Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State, and spraying N1,000 denomination of the Naira notes.

“She admitted committing the crime and shall be charged to court as soon as investigation is  concluded.”

