Gov. Otu dissolves Council of Chiefs leadership 

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved the immediate dissolution of the leadership of the state Council of Chiefs

Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Calabar on Friday.

Owan-Enoh said that the governor’s action was in line with Section 4(1) of the Cross River Council of Chiefs Law, 2004.

He said: “The governor appreciates the chairman and members of the dissolved council for their meritorious service to the state.

“He wishes them the best in their roles as traditional rulers in their respective domains.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the State House of Assembly recently passed a resolution for the change of the leadership of the council on the ground that it had overstayed its term in office.