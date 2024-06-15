Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved the immediate dissolution of the leadership of the state Council of Chiefs
Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Calabar on Friday.
Owan-Enoh said that the governor’s action was in line with Section 4(1) of the Cross River Council of Chiefs Law, 2004.
He said: “The governor appreciates the chairman and members of the dissolved council for their meritorious service to the state.
“He wishes them the best in their roles as traditional rulers in their respective domains.”
Also Read:
- Gov. Otu dissolves Council of Chiefs leadership
- Ogun takes custody of minor burnt over eating biscuits, others + Video
- Echono: The Architect building people, institutions at TETFund, by Austin Oniyokor
- Ecobank’s ‘Adire Lagos’ open in grand style with over 100 exhibitors
- CP lauds Anambra for signing anti-cultism, anti-touting bill into law
The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the State House of Assembly recently passed a resolution for the change of the leadership of the council on the ground that it had overstayed its term in office.