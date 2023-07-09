Naija Super 8: Organisers announce free regular seat tickets

828 828

Naija Super 8 organisers have announced that tickets to the regular section of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, will be free for the fans to watch competition matches from 10-12 July.

This was disclosed in a statement by Flykite Productions on Sunday. According to the statement, there will also be free buses at the National Stadium, Surulere, to convey fans to the match venue.

“This competition is for the fans because they voted for the teams participating in this competition. We want them to come watch these teams play live. We also know that Lagos is a busy state, so we are giving the free entry to allow the fans to come, relax and enjoy the matches after the day’s work.

“Also, this is the rainy season. Some fans might be concerned about shelter at the stadium. This is to inform everyone that the sitting areas of the stadium are well covered. So they should come and enjoy the rain of goals at the Onikan Stadium,” the statement read.

Matches scheduled for the free regular access days are Yobe Desert Stars vs Lobi Stars at 2pm and the South-South derby between Akwa United and Rivers United at 4:30 on Monday. On Tuesday, Sporting Lagos will face Remo Stars in a South-West derby at 2pm, while Katsina United will battle Enyimba International at 4:30pm. Lobi Stars will take on Akwa United on Wednesday, at 2pm, followed by Yobe Desert Stars vs Rivers United at 4:30pm.

Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.