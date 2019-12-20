The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some more logistics facilities belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province in the northern part of Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was in furtherance of the objectives for initiating ‘Operation Rattle Snake’.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Operation Rattle Snake is an Air Interdiction Operation.

It targets selected locations within the North East to further degrade remnants of terrorists as well as deny them safe havens and freedom of action.