The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF said the operation was executed through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He explained that this was achieved in night-time air strikes executed on Deceember 31 2019, pursuant to series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

Daramola said the ISR missions identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its combat helicopters to attack the location recording devastating hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the storage facilities as well as other structures in the camp,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.