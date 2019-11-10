The Air Force Council has approved the promotion of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores, who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshals, 35 Group Captains who were promoted to the rank of Air Commodores and 51 Wing Commanders promoted to the rank of Group Captains,” he said.

Daramola said those promoted to the rank of AVM includes , Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Hassan Abubakar, Jackson Yusuf, Austine Imafidor, Pius Oahimire, Dalhat Ladan, Cosmas Ozougwu, Isah Muhammad, Sunday Makinde, Abubakar Yusuf., Abubakar Adamu, Ado Inuwa and Ademola Durotoye.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Group Capt. to Air Cdre are: Ahmed Idris, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Olusola Akinboyewa, Isaac Subi, Japhet Ekwuribe, Solomon Lazarus, Ahmed Dari, Emeka Ashiegbu and Abdullahi Bello.

“Others promoted to the rank of Air Commodores include, Yuhana Katabiya, Gambo Adamu, Alheri Dakwat, Olayinka Oyesola, Adedoyin Oyenusi, Edward Gapkwet, Friday Ekpah, Luther Kamat, Joktan Chidama, Felix Uwakara, Mikail Abdulraheem and Ernest Owai.

“Also, Glenn Nkanang, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Raphael Ojo, Mohammed Isah, Ibitoye Ajiboye, Shani Bukar, Wapkerem Maigida, Atang Sambo, Daniel Akpan, Olanrewaju Oyename, Boniface Ifeobu, Godwin Udoh, Ayodele Hanidu and Azubuike Chukwuka were also promoted to the rank of Air Cdr.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers.

“He urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery,” he said.

Daramola said the newly promoted senior officers would be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.