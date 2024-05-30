NAF airstrikes eliminate 30 terrorists in Katsina, Borno

The Nigeria Air Force says the Components of Operations Hadarin Daji and Hadin Kai have eliminated 30 terrorists in air strikes in their hideouts in Katsina and Borno States.

Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Gabkwet, an Air Vice Marshal, said the air strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West on May 27, 2024 eliminated several terrorists loyal to the notorious terrorist kingpin known as Babura.

He said the strikes were conducted around Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya bandits’ hideouts in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, credible intelligence received after the strike revealed that about 30 terrorists were confirmed to have been neutralised.

He said it was also confirmed that Babura narrowly escaped being eliminated, while most of his foot soldiers were killed.

Gabkwet said that similar airstrikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai the same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

He said the strikes were authourised after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement of their logistics.

“Recall that this same location was struck by NAF aircraft on September 26 and September 28, 2023 with several terrorists eliminated and their logistics and mobilities destroyed.

“That these remnant of terrorists have returned to their once-destroyed enclave, is indicative of the successes being recorded by both air and ground troops in flushing them out of their various hideouts.”