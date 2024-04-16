NAF airstrikes eliminate 30 terrorist kingpins, fighters in Borno

The Air component of the Operation Hadin Kai has executed a precision airstrike on the hideouts of Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, killing over 30 of their fighters within Kolleram village in Borno State along the shores of Lake Chad.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet, an Air Vice Marshal, said the airstrikes conducted on April 13, 2024 were a decisive blow against terrorism in the North East.

He said the operation yielded significant success as the Battle Damage Assessment post-strike conducted revealed the neutralisation of over 30 terrorists.

Also Read:

He said that among those neutralised were some senior commanders of the insurgents, including Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah and Mallam Ari.

He said: “Additionally, numerous vehicles, motorcycles, and logistical assets were destroyed, severely hampering the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

“Intelligence gathered after the air strike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively obliterated a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.

“The success of these airstrikes underscores NAF’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

“By neutralising key terrorist figures and destroying their logistical infrastructure, the operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region.

“These airstrikes complement the ongoing efforts of ground forces in the Lake Chad flank and represent a crucial step forward in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.”