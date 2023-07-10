NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chair

828 828

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

NACCIMA’s President, Dele Oye, made this known via a statement on Sunday in Lagos in the aftermath of Tinubu`s emergence as the Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc in Guinea Bissau.

Oye said the appointment was coming at a time when the ECOWAS region was positioning its member-states ready to be well integrated into African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said that Nigeria was expected to play a vital role in the region, as well as the continent, being the largest economy in Africa.

The NACCIMA president, however, emphasised the need to address some of the challenges confronting intra West African trade.

He noted that there were still several stumbling blocks preventing the free flow of goods and services within the region, such as cumbersome procedures, high cost of transportation and corruption.

These issues, Oye said, had limited the growth of trade within the region thus hindering the economic prosperity of West Africans.

“A lot is expected from Nigeria now more than ever in the history of the country among its peers in Africa.

“We are aware of your credentials as a seasoned politician and astute administrator with an enviable track record in governance and leadership.

Also Read:

“We are fully confident that you will bring your wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the challenges currently facing the region.

“We are optimistic that you will be able to tackle these issues head-on and implement policies that will facilitate the ease of doing business within the region,” he said.

He also expressed his commitment to supporting and collaborating with the Nigerian president in his effort to promote economic growth, trade and investment in West Africa.