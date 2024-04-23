N80.2bn fraud: Yahaya Bello disregarded invite – EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has revealed how he put a phone call across to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, following the allegations of corruption brought against him.

The EFCC boss made the revelation in Abuja on Tuesday during an interactive session with editors, bureau chiefs, and media executives.

Olukoyede said, “I called Yahaya Bello, as a serving governor, to come to my office to clear himself. I shouldn’t have done that. But he said because a certain senator had planted over 100 journalists in my office, he would not come.

“I told him that he would be allowed to use my private gate to give him a cover, but he said my men should come to his village to interrogate him.”

Olukoyede noted that the EFCC did not violate any law while trying to arrest the former governor from his residence.

“Rather, we have obeyed the law. I inherited the case, and I didn’t create it. Why has he not submitted himself to the law?” he asked.

He added, “I have arraigned two past governors who have been granted bail now—Willie Obiano and Abdulfatah Ahmed.”

The EFCC chairman vowed that everyone involved in obstructing Bello’s arrest from his Abuja residence will face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking further, he said, “We would have gone after him since January, but we waited for the court order.

“As early as 7 am, my men were there. Over 50 of them. They mounted surveillance. We met over 30 armed policemen there. We would have exchanged fire, and there would have been casualties.

“My men were about to move in when the governor of Kogi drove in, and they later changed the narrative.”

He vowed that all those who have dipped their hands into the nation’s coffers would be investigated and prosecuted.

“If I can do Obiano, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and Chief Olu Agunloye, my kinsman, why not Yahaya Bello?” Olukoyede noted.