N55m Benz stolen by ‘customer’ in Abuja recovered in Delta + Suspect’s video, photo

A Mercedes Benz GLB 250 said to be worth N55 million stolen by a man posing as a prospective buyer in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been recovered by operatives of the Delta State Police Command in the state.

This development was confirmed by both the police and the owner of the vehicle, Mohammed Manga, in a post on Twitter.

According to the police, the vehicle was recovered in Ughelli North Local Government Area Delta State.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Wale Abbas, during a press briefing on Wednesday, confirmed the recovery of the vehicle and noted that a manhunt had been for the fleeing suspect.

Abbas said: “Sequel to a complaint received on July 3, 2023, around 5pm from a car dealer in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in Abuja.

“Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town around 1:15am on July 3, 2023, and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters, Ughelli North LGA. Serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.”

Tweeting on his Twitter handle, Manga, who owns Daggash Autos, also confirmed the development.

Manga, who attached a video of the suspect and a photograph of the car, tweeted: “Alhamdulillah its OFFICIAL‼️ The Stolen Car (MERCEDES BENZ GLB-250, 2021 MODEL) Was found today 4th July, 2023 in NIGER DELTA (ASABA)!”